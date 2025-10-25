        <
          Bo Bichette not in Blue Jays' starting lineup for Game 2

          • Jorge CastilloOct 25, 2025, 08:07 PM
          TORONTO -- After returning from a seven-week absence in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Bo Bichette is not in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for Game 2 on Saturday.

          Bichette batted fourth and started at second base in Game 1 after never playing the position over his seven-year major-league career. He went 1-for-2 with a walk before pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced him in the sixth inning. Kiner-Falefa will start at second base in Game 2.

          The 27-year-old Bichette had not played in a game since spraining his left knee in a collision at home plate at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 6. His mobility was clearly limited, though he made a difficult play on a groundball up the middle from Teoscar Hernandez in the third inning.

          A free agent after this season, Bichette rebounded from an injury-plague 2024 campaign to finish second in the majors with a .311 batting average with 18 home runs, 94 RBI and an .840 OPS in 139 games.