NEW YORK -- The New York Mets are hiring Troy Snitker as their hitting coach, a source confirmed to ESPN, as the club continues overhauling its coaching staff after a frustrating 2025 season that culminated without a postseason berth.

Snitker, 36, previously served as the Houston Astros' hitting coach for seven seasons until he was dismissed earlier this month. He is the son of former Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, who stepped down from his post after the season.

Snitker will work under Jeff Albert, who was recently promoted from his role as the organization's director of hitting development to director of major league hitting and will be in uniform next season.

SNY first reported Snitker's hiring.

It will be a slightly different structure than the Mets had in place the last two seasons when Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes served as co-hitting coaches. Both coaches were dismissed days after the Mets fell short of a postseason berth. Chavez then publicly lamented that employing two lead hitting coaches produces confusion.

The Mets finished 10th in Major League Baseball in runs scored behind a star core of outfielder Juan Soto, first baseman Pete Alonso, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Alonso, however, plans to out of his contract to become a free agent for the second straight offseason.

The Mets also recently tabbed Kai Correa to replace John Gibbons as bench coach under manager Carlos Mendoza. The organization remains in the market for more big-league coaching staff hires after pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and Mike Sarbaugh were not retained, catching instructor Glenn Sherlock retired, and assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel returned to the Yankees over the weekend after one season with the Mets.

The staff overhaul was enacted after the Mets, with a roster totaling nearly $430 in payroll and projected luxury tax, went from carrying the best record in the majors in mid-June to finishing 83-79 and losing a tiebreaker with the Cincinnati Reds for the final National League Wild Card spot.