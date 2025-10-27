Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts won the Roberto Clemente Award for his humanitarian work.

He will receive the award before Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Betts was the Dodgers' nominee for the yearly honor that goes to a major league player who represents the sport through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.

The former AL MVP and eight-time All-Star founded the 5050 Foundation in 2021 to help underserved youth with their mental and emotional health, nutrition, financial literacy and physical fitness.

Betts donated over $30,000 in Nike apparel to victims of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires in January. He and his foundation helped a family whose Altadena home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire with financial assistance and recovery resources.

He founded an AAU basketball program and an eponymous baseball tournament in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Betts also contributed $160,000 to hunger and homelessness initiatives. His efforts include founding sports programs and supporting pediatric patients at UCLA Children's Hospital.

Betts' teammate, Clayton Kershaw, was honored in 2012. His former teammate, Justin Turner, won in 2022, his last season in Los Angeles.