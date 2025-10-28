        <
          Justin Bieber, Sandy Koufax headline World Series Game 3 attendees

          • ESPN staffOct 28, 2025, 01:18 AM

          There is no shortage of celebrities at Dodger Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

          Stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are on the diamond, but the same can be said for the fans, with Canadian rapper Drake and singer Justin Bieber in the stands.

          Here's a look at notable celebrities in attendance throughout the series.

          Game 3

          Justin Bieber

          Sandy Koufax

          Al Michaels

          Erik Dickerson

          Rob Lowe

          Jason Bateman and Brad Paisley

          Hideo Nomo

          Jeff Goldblum

          Jacob Elordi

          Game 2

          Joe Carter

          Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey

          Bebe Rexha

          Game 1

          Drake

          Nelly Furtado

          Agent00

          Cito Gaston