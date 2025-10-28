There is no shortage of celebrities at Dodger Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.
Stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are on the diamond, but the same can be said for the fans, with Canadian rapper Drake and singer Justin Bieber in the stands.
Here's a look at notable celebrities in attendance throughout the series.
Game 3
Justin Bieber
Sandy Koufax
Four-time #WorldSeries champion Sandy Koufax is at Game 3 in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/36BRApQq5e— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025
Al Michaels
Erik Dickerson
Rob Lowe
Jason Bateman and Brad Paisley
Hideo Nomo
Hideo Nomo threw out the first pitch to Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of #WorldSeries Game 3! pic.twitter.com/Gw8fKLRXom— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025
Jeff Goldblum
The Wizard!— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025
Jeff Goldblum has arrived at #WorldSeries Game 3 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JHG6cFh23m
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi is here at Dodger Stadium for #WorldSeries Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/LyTyGtKacp— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025
Game 2
Joe Carter
#WorldSeries legend Joe Carter threw out the first pitch in Toronto ahead of Game 2! pic.twitter.com/RWeMwx0ZpK— MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2025
Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey
"Schitt's Creek" meets "The Sopranos" meets "Ginny & Georgia"? 😂— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025
Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey were all in Toronto last night for #WorldSeries Game 2
What celebs are you hoping to see at the games in Los Angeles? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lx9nITmmsp
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha's performance before #WorldSeries Game 2 last night was one to remember 💯 https://t.co/dnjl69bXhQ pic.twitter.com/4J916Q4anr— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025
Game 1
Drake
Drake is in the building 🇨🇦 #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/6ZkKGPz5vP— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025
Nelly Furtado
Agent00
Throwing tonight's First Pitch:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025
The LEGENDARY Cito Gaston 🏆🏆 #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/gyIta9gXnC
Cito Gaston
AMP Agent in the building ⚾️— MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2025
Agent 00 repping the Blue Jays at the World Series pic.twitter.com/BNeilTJ59b