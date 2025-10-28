There is no shortage of celebrities at Dodger Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are on the diamond, but the same can be said for the fans, with Canadian rapper Drake and singer Justin Bieber in the stands.

Here's a look at notable celebrities in attendance throughout the series.

Game 3

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber arrives at Dodger Stadium during Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Sandy Koufax

Four-time #WorldSeries champion Sandy Koufax is at Game 3 in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/36BRApQq5e — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

Al Michaels

Sports commentator Al Michaels watches Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Erik Dickerson

Eric Dickerson poses for a photo prior to Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe poses next to the Commissioner's Trophy before Game 3 of the World Series. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jason Bateman and Brad Paisley

Country music artist Brad Paisley poses for a photo with actor Jason Bateman prior to Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hideo Nomo

Hideo Nomo threw out the first pitch to Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of #WorldSeries Game 3! pic.twitter.com/Gw8fKLRXom — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

Jeff Goldblum

The Wizard!



Jeff Goldblum has arrived at #WorldSeries Game 3 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JHG6cFh23m — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is here at Dodger Stadium for #WorldSeries Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/LyTyGtKacp — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025

Game 2

Joe Carter

#WorldSeries legend Joe Carter threw out the first pitch in Toronto ahead of Game 2! pic.twitter.com/RWeMwx0ZpK — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2025

Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey

"Schitt's Creek" meets "The Sopranos" meets "Ginny & Georgia"? 😂



Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli and Brianne Howey were all in Toronto last night for #WorldSeries Game 2



What celebs are you hoping to see at the games in Los Angeles? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lx9nITmmsp — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha's performance before #WorldSeries Game 2 last night was one to remember 💯 https://t.co/dnjl69bXhQ pic.twitter.com/4J916Q4anr — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2025

Game 1

Drake

Drake is in the building 🇨🇦 #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/6ZkKGPz5vP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025

Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado poses for a photo during Game 1 of the 2025 World Series. (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Agent00

Throwing tonight's First Pitch:



The LEGENDARY Cito Gaston 🏆🏆 #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/gyIta9gXnC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025

Cito Gaston