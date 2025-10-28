        <
          What have been the longest championship games across sports?

          In October 2025, Freddie Freeman's walk-off homer in the 18th inning ended one of the longest games in World Series history. Patrick Smith/Getty Images
          Oct 28, 2025, 06:43 PM

          Game 3 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays was a baseball marathon. Spanning 18 innings, the game clocked in at 6 hours and 39 minutes. Freddie Freeman ultimately hit a walk-off home run to seal a 2-1 lead in the series for the Dodgers. Overall, the teams combined for 31 hits and 609 pitches.

          2025 marked the second time a game went 18 innings in World Series history. In the 2018 Fall Classic, the Dodgers faced off with the Boston Red Sox in another 18-inning thriller.

          Which other leagues have had extended title matches? Check out more of the longest championship stage games across sports below:

          *Stats provided by ESPN Research

          MLB

          • 2025 World Series Game 3, Dodgers def. Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings

          • 2018 World Series Game 3, Dodgers def. Red Sox 3-2 in 18 innings

          NFL

          Pre-Super Bowl

          • 1962 AFL Championship Game, Dallas Texans (now Kansas City Chiefs) def. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 20-17 in 2 OT

          • 1958 NFL Championship Game, Baltimore Colts def. New York Giants 23-17 in OT

          NBA

          NHL

          WNBA

          • 2024 WNBA Finals Game 5, New York Liberty def. Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in OT

          • 2024 WNBA Finals Game 1, Minnesota Lynx def. New York Liberty 95-93 in OT

          • 2021 WNBA Finals Game 2, Phoenix Mercury def. Chicago Sky 91-86 in OT

          • 2009 WNBA Finals Game 1, Phoenix Mercury def. Indiana Fever 120-116 in OT

          • 2005 WNBA Finals Game 2, Connecticut Sun def. Sacramento Monarchs 77-70 in OT

          • 2000 WNBA Finals Game 2, Houston Comets def. New York Liberty 79-73 in OT

          • 1998 WNBA Finals Game 2, Houston Comets def. Phoenix Mercury 74-69 in OT

          Women's College Basketball

          Men's College Basketball

