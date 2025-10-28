What have been the longest championship games across sports?

Open Extended Reactions

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays was a baseball marathon. Spanning 18 innings, the game clocked in at 6 hours and 39 minutes. Freddie Freeman ultimately hit a walk-off home run to seal a 2-1 lead in the series for the Dodgers. Overall, the teams combined for 31 hits and 609 pitches.

2025 marked the second time a game went 18 innings in World Series history. In the 2018 Fall Classic, the Dodgers faced off with the Boston Red Sox in another 18-inning thriller.

Which other leagues have had extended title matches? Check out more of the longest championship stage games across sports below:

*Stats provided by ESPN Research

MLB

2025 World Series Game 3, Dodgers def. Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings

2018 World Series Game 3, Dodgers def. Red Sox 3-2 in 18 innings

NFL

Pre-Super Bowl

1962 AFL Championship Game, Dallas Texans (now Kansas City Chiefs) def. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 20-17 in 2 OT

1958 NFL Championship Game, Baltimore Colts def. New York Giants 23-17 in OT

NBA

1993 NBA Finals Game 3, Phoenix Suns def. Chicago Bulls 129-121 in 3 OT

1976 NBA Finals Game 5, Boston Celtics def. Phoenix Suns 128-126 in 3 OT

NHL

WNBA

2024 WNBA Finals Game 5, New York Liberty def. Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in OT

2024 WNBA Finals Game 1, Minnesota Lynx def. New York Liberty 95-93 in OT

2021 WNBA Finals Game 2, Phoenix Mercury def. Chicago Sky 91-86 in OT

2009 WNBA Finals Game 1, Phoenix Mercury def. Indiana Fever 120-116 in OT

2005 WNBA Finals Game 2, Connecticut Sun def. Sacramento Monarchs 77-70 in OT

2000 WNBA Finals Game 2, Houston Comets def. New York Liberty 79-73 in OT

1998 WNBA Finals Game 2, Houston Comets def. Phoenix Mercury 74-69 in OT

Women's College Basketball

2006 national championship, Maryland def. Duke 78-75 in OT

1991 national championship, Tennessee def. Virginia 70-67 in OT

Men's College Basketball

1957 national championship, North Carolina def. Kansas 54-53 in 3 OT

