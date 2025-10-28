What have been the longest championship games across sports?

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays was a baseball marathon. Spanning 18 innings, the game clocked in at 6 hours and 39 minutes. Freddie Freeman ultimately hit a walk-off home run to seal a 2-1 lead in the series for the Dodgers. Overall, the teams combined for 31 hits and 609 pitches.
2025 marked the second time a game went 18 innings in World Series history. In the 2018 Fall Classic, the Dodgers faced off with the Boston Red Sox in another 18-inning thriller.
Which other leagues have had extended title matches? Check out more of the longest championship stage games across sports below:
MLB
2025 World Series Game 3, Dodgers def. Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings
2018 World Series Game 3, Dodgers def. Red Sox 3-2 in 18 innings
NFL
Super Bowl LVII (2023), Kansas City Chiefs def. San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in OT
Super Bowl LI (2017), New England Patriots def. Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in OT
Pre-Super Bowl
1962 AFL Championship Game, Dallas Texans (now Kansas City Chiefs) def. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 20-17 in 2 OT
1958 NFL Championship Game, Baltimore Colts def. New York Giants 23-17 in OT
NBA
1993 NBA Finals Game 3, Phoenix Suns def. Chicago Bulls 129-121 in 3 OT
1976 NBA Finals Game 5, Boston Celtics def. Phoenix Suns 128-126 in 3 OT
NHL
2013 Stanley Cup Final Game 1, Chicago Blackhawks def. Boston Bruins 4-3 in 3 OT
2008 Stanley Cup Final Game 5, Pittsburgh Penguins def. Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in 3 OT
2002 Stanley Cup Final Game 3, Detroit Red Wings def. Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in 3 OT
2000 Stanley Cup Final Game 5, Dallas Stars def. New Jersey Devils 1-0 in 3 OT
1999 Stanley Cup Final Game 6, Dallas Stars def. Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in 3 OT
1996 Stanley Cup Final Game 4, Colorado Avalanche def. Florida Panthers 1-0 in 3 OT
1990 Stanley Cup Final Game 1, Edmonton Oilers def. Boston Bruins 3-2 in 3 OT
1931 Stanley Cup Final Game 3, Chicago Blackhawks def. Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in 3 OT
WNBA
2024 WNBA Finals Game 5, New York Liberty def. Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in OT
2024 WNBA Finals Game 1, Minnesota Lynx def. New York Liberty 95-93 in OT
2021 WNBA Finals Game 2, Phoenix Mercury def. Chicago Sky 91-86 in OT
2009 WNBA Finals Game 1, Phoenix Mercury def. Indiana Fever 120-116 in OT
2005 WNBA Finals Game 2, Connecticut Sun def. Sacramento Monarchs 77-70 in OT
2000 WNBA Finals Game 2, Houston Comets def. New York Liberty 79-73 in OT
1998 WNBA Finals Game 2, Houston Comets def. Phoenix Mercury 74-69 in OT
Women's College Basketball
1991 national championship, Tennessee def. Virginia 70-67 in OT
Men's College Basketball
1957 national championship, North Carolina def. Kansas 54-53 in 3 OT
