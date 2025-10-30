The Blue Jays don't look back after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run jack as they defeat the Dodgers in Game 4. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Two players will likely be receiving rings regardless of which team comes out on top in the 2025 World Series -- and neither is actively playing.

Throughout sports, the distribution of championship rings extends far beyond the participants in the main event -- coaches, front office staff and players who took part in the regular season all commonly receive hardware even if they weren't with the team during the playoffs.

Enter pitcher José Ureña and infielder Buddy Kennedy -- who each spent time on both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays' respective major league rosters this season.

After beginning the year with the Philadelphia Phillies, Kennedy joined the Blue Jays in July. After just under a month in Triple-A, he was promoted to Toronto's active major league roster, where he made two appearances before being designated for assignment. He was soon claimed off waivers by the Dodgers.

Kennedy made seven appearances for Los Angeles before being DFA'd, opting for free agency. He proceeded to re-sign with the Blue Jays, with whom he finished the season in the minor leagues.

Buddy Kennedy is a World Series champion! He appeared in games for both the Dodgers and Blue Jays this season, so he will receive a ring no matter what. Congrats Buddy!#phillies #dodgers #bluejays #worldseries pic.twitter.com/yxbR9bXQe8 — Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) October 24, 2025

It's a similar story for Ureña, a veteran reliever who signed with the Blue Jays in early May. He made six appearances for the club before being designated for assignment at the end of the month. A few days after being DFA'd by Toronto, Ureña was back on a major league roster -- this time with the Dodgers. He made two appearances for Los Angeles before being designated for assignment once more on June 10.

While Blue Jays and Dodgers fans around the world stress about the Series' conclusion, Kennedy and Ureña can put their feet up -- both have a good chance of seeing a ring fitting in the near future regardless.