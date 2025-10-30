Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Trey Yesavage set a World Series rookie record with 12 strikeouts, and the Toronto Blue Jays opened Game 5 with back-to-back homers in a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night that moved them within one win of their first championship since 1993.

Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered on Blake Snell's first and third pitches, the first consecutive homers to start a Series game.

Yesavage, a precocious 22-year-old right-hander who started his season last April pitching before 327 fans in Class A, took over from there.

With a sinking splitter, spinning slider and overpowering fastball that quieted LA bats and a crowd of 52,175, he broke the prior rookie record of 11 strikeouts set by Don Newcombe for the Dodgers in a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees in the 1949 opener. Getting six K's each with his splitter and slider, Yesavage became the first Series pitcher with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

"Just my belief," he told Fox when asked what made him so successful in Game 5. "Believing in myself, in my defense, believing in (Alejandro Kirk) behind the plate and believing in God. And he looked over me today."

Yesavage allowed three hits over seven innings and his only run when Enrique Hernández homered on a high fastball to trim the Dodgers' deficit to 2-1 in the third.

