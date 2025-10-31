Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles agreed to deals with right-hander Rico Garcia and infielder Luis Vázquez for the 2026 season.

The team announced the moves Thursday.

Both players finished this season with the Baltimore organization. Vázquez hit .160 in 36 games with the Orioles. Garcia pitched in the big leagues for the Yankees, Mets and Orioles in 2025. He went 0-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 29 combined appearances with those teams.

Garcia's deal is for $900,000 while in the major leagues and $225,000 while in the minors.