The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions.
Capping off one of the most exciting World Series in recent memory with an incredible 5-4 win in Game 7, the Dodgers edged out the Toronto Blue Jays. This is the Dodgers' ninth World Series win and third since 2020.
Bo Bichette was the early hero for Toronto, smashing a three-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the third inning. Los Angeles gradually chipped away at the small lead, however, and the score stood at 4-3 heading into the ninth.
That's when veteran Miguel Rojas, who only had 57 career home runs and hadn't had a hit since October 1, tied things up with one of the most unexpected home runs in World Series history. Plenty of big names were duly impressed by the homer out of nowhere, LeBron James among them.
WOW!!!!!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2025
This series is unbelievable.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2025
OH MY F GOD— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 2, 2025
NOVEMBER BASEBALL 🤯— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 2, 2025
THIS IS AMAZING. I LOVE BASEBALL!!!!! What We all wanted to see— Joba Chamberlain (@Joba_44) November 2, 2025
Increible Nuestro Miguel Rojas empata el partido en el 9no! Que Grande! 🔥🇻🇪— Omar Vizquel (@VizquelOmar13) November 2, 2025
Un tremendo juegazo! Wow!
Baseball is Life! ⚾️ @MLB https://t.co/Rh2H4YH2Wk
That let Will Smith be the man of the hour in the top of the 11th. Smith launched a home run to left field that proved to be the difference.
The win prompted a storm of celebration on social media from across the sports world.
CONGRATULATIONS @Dodgers !!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2025
What a game!! Wow, congrats @Dodgers— Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) November 2, 2025
Miguel Rojas, Fall Classic Royalty— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 2, 2025
best world series game i have watched— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 2, 2025
GAME OVER!!! Yamamoto🐐🐐🐐— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 2, 2025
Wow, what a series! I don't even know what to say— Joba Chamberlain (@Joba_44) November 2, 2025