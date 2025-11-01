Yoshinobu Yamamoto picks up six strikeouts in a six-inning outing for the Dodgers against the Blue Jays. (0:41)

TORONTO -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto beat Toronto for the second time in a week, slumping Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

Yamamoto was not quite as sharp as his Game 2 four-hitter, the first World Series complete game in a decade. He lasted six innings and allowed only a third-inning RBI single by George Springer, who returned after missing two games with an injury to his right side.

Rookie relievers Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki combined for six outs before starter Tyler Glasnow came out of the bullpen to escape a ninth-inning jam and rescue the Dodgers.

Glasnow needed only three pitches to do it. With runners on second and third, he got Ernie Clement to pop up his first delivery on the infield for the first out. Andres Gimenez then hit a line drive to left field that Enrique Hernandez turned into a game-ending double play.

Hernandez caught the ball on the run in shallow left-center and fired to second base, where Miguel Rojas made a tough pick of a one-hop throw to double off Addison Barger.

Max Scherzer will start Game 7 on Saturday night for the Blue Jays. He also started the last World Series Game 7, getting a no-decision when Washington won the 2019 title over Houston.

Glasnow had been lined up to potentially start for the Dodgers, seeking to become the first team to win consecutive titles since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. Glasnow is likely still available, but two-way star Shohei Ohtani also could be used as an opener for 2-4 innings on short rest.

"We're not certain, but it's a possibility," Roberts said after Game 6. "They're all possibilities."

Los Angeles kept alive its bid for a third title in six seasons and its hopes to be recognized as a dynasty.

Yamamoto, a 27-year-old right-hander in his second season with the Dodgers after winning three MVP awards in Japan, was coming off the first consecutive postseason complete games since 2001.

He allowed one run and five hits with six strikeouts and a walk, stranding two runners in the sixth when he struck out Daulton Varsho with a splitter on his 96th and final pitch. Yamamoto is 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA in five postseason starts and has a 1.20 ERA in his two Series outings.

Kevin Gausman lost to Yamamoto for the second time despite matching a Series record by striking out eight in the first three innings behind a dominant splitter.

Tommy Edman doubled with one out in the third for the Dodgers' first hit. Ohtani was intentionally walked for the fifth time in the Series and Will Smith hit an RBI double off the left-field wall on a high splitter.

Freddie Freeman walked, bringing up Betts. The three-time World Series champion entered just 3-for-23 in the Series and had been dropped from second to third in the lineup for Game 5. He was moved down another slot to cleanup Friday, his lowest in the batting order since 2017.

Behind 1-2 in the count, Betts fouled off two pitches and laced Gausman's third straight fastball between shortstop and third for a 3-0 lead. That ended an 0-for-13 slide with the bases loaded for the Dodgers that dated to the Division Series.

Seeking their first World Series title since 1993, the Blue Jays wore powder blue uniforms at home for the first time since September after getting wins with them in Games 4 and 5 in LA.

Toronto scored when Barger doubled to start the third and scored on Springer's two-out single.

Gausman gave up three runs and six hits in six innings, getting 15 swings and misses with his splitter.

Sasaki, a starter turned reliever as the Dodgers tried to shore up their bullpen, escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth by retiring Bo Bichette on a foulout and Varsho on a groundout.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.