TORONTO -- The benches cleared in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday after Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski hit Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez with a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Jays leading 3-0.

Gimenez was hit on the right hand one pitch after he seemingly stuck that hand out in order to get hit. Wrobleski came right back with another high-and-tight one, this time actually hitting Gimenez.

Wrobleski and Gimenez had words with each other as the benches cleared, including the bullpens. Players from both sides were seen yelling at each other, but no punches were thrown.

Crew chief Mark Wegner issued warnings to both sides, but no players were ejected.

The Jays took a 3-0 lead on a three-run home run by Bo Bichette in the bottom of the third inning, knocking Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani out of the game.