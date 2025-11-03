Buster Olney joins “SportsCenter” to discuss the biggest questions for the Yankees heading into their offseason. (0:57)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, New York Yankees outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger and New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz are among the players to have opted out of their contracts on Monday and will become free agents.

Bregman, as expected, decided to forgo the final two seasons of a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox and will be entering free agency for the season consecutive season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bregman, 31, got off to a fast start in Boston, hitting .299 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs before suffering a quad injury that sidelined him from May 24 to July 11. He finished the season with a .273 average, 18 home runs and 62 RBIs.

More than 140 players have become free agents in the two days following the end of the World Series, with more expected to join that list through Thursday, depending on whether team, player and mutual options are exercised.

Bellinger, who declined his $25 million option, topped the list in 2025 WAR, and he hit .302 with 18 home runs and a .909 OPS at Yankee Stadium. He struggled on the road, however, batting .241 with 11 home runs and a .715 OPS.

Diaz turned down the two-year, $37 million option on his deal with the Mets after a banner season in which the 31-year-old right-hander had 28 saves with a 1.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, who led the National League this season with 40 saves, declined his two-year, $16 million option. He was joined in free agency by teammate Michael King, who was guaranteed $7.75 million under a one-year contract that included a $3.75 million buyout of a $15 million option.

King, a 30-year-old right-hander, was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA this year, limited to 15 starts by stints on the injured list for right shoulder inflammation.

The Kansas City Royals declined their $12 million option on Michael Lorenzen with a $1.5 million buyout, while the Seattle Mariners decided not to bring back catcher Mitch Garver on his $12 million option ($1 million buyout).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.