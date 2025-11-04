MLB free agency tracker: 2025-26 offseason trades, moves

Buster Olney joins Rich Eisen and weighs in on what the Phillies have to sort through this offseason, including Dave Dombrowski's comments about Bryce Harper. (1:36)

The 2025-26 MLB hot stove has been lit just days after the Los Angeles Dodgers hoisted their second consecutive World Series championship trophy.

All eyes this winter are on a free agent hitting class featuring Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber, Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. But they're not the only ones who will make a splash in the market.

Which teams will go big to contend for the 2026 World Series title? And who will make the trades and deals that have everyone buzzing?

Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.

Key offseason dates

Nov. 6: Free agency begins at 5 p.m. ET

Nov. 10-13: GM meetings in Las Vegas

Nov. 18-20: Owners meetings in New York

Nov. 18: Deadline to accept or reject qualifying offer

Nov. 21: Non-tender deadline

Dec. 8-10: Winter meetings in Orlando

Dec. 9: MLB draft lottery

Dec. 10: Rule 5 draft

Notable MLB offseason transactions

Nov. 4

Chicago Cubs SP Shota Imanaga becomes free agent after team, player reject options for 2026

Nov. 3

Milwaukee Brewers exercise option on SP Freddy Peralta; SP Brandon Woodruff declines option

Boston Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman opts out of contract; SP Lucas Giolito declines option

New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger declines option

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso, RP Edwin Díaz opt out of contracts