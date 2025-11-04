MLB free agency tracker: 2025-26 offseason trades, moves

The 2025-26 MLB hot stove has been lit just days after the Los Angeles Dodgers hoisted their second consecutive World Series championship trophy.
All eyes this winter are on a free agent hitting class featuring Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber, Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. But they're not the only ones who will make a splash in the market.
Which teams will go big to contend for the 2026 World Series title? And who will make the trades and deals that have everyone buzzing?
Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.
Key offseason dates
Nov. 6: Free agency begins at 5 p.m. ET
Nov. 10-13: GM meetings in Las Vegas
Nov. 18-20: Owners meetings in New York
Nov. 18: Deadline to accept or reject qualifying offer
Nov. 21: Non-tender deadline
Dec. 8-10: Winter meetings in Orlando
Dec. 9: MLB draft lottery
Dec. 10: Rule 5 draft
Notable MLB offseason transactions
Nov. 4
Chicago Cubs SP Shota Imanaga becomes free agent after team, player reject options for 2026
Nov. 3
Milwaukee Brewers exercise option on SP Freddy Peralta; SP Brandon Woodruff declines option
Boston Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman opts out of contract; SP Lucas Giolito declines option
New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger declines option
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso, RP Edwin Díaz opt out of contracts