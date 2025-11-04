Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cubs left-handed starter Shota Imanaga is entering free agency, sources tell ESPN.

After the team rejected an option to extend his contract out to 2028, he likewise rejected a $15 million player option for next season, triggering his ability to become a free agent.

The Cubs can still extend him a qualifying offer for 2026. If he rejects that and signs elsewhere, the team will be due draft pick compensation. The decision by the Cubs on the qualifying offer has to come by the end of the week.

Imanaga, 32, was 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts last season but faltered down the stretch. He had a 6.51 ERA in September and was passed over to start Game 5 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, eventually warming up in the bullpen but never getting into the game.

Imanaga burst onto the MLB scene in 2024 after signing an initial 4-year deal with the Cubs. He was 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 2024 while featuring a unique, rising fastball and deceptive splitter. But as hitters got to see him more, he wasn't as effective. A fly ball pitcher, he gave up 58 home runs in his two seasons with the Cubs -- both of which saw the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field more than out.

Imanaga pitched in the NPB for eight seasons before signing with the Cubs. His initial contract was for four years worth $53 million which included a club option after this past season to extend the deal to five years and $80 million. That triggered his ability to accept a $15 million option for 2026 which would have given him a raise over last season. By declining that, he can seek a longer term deal with another club.