The Chicago Cubs' rental of right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge is over, with the team trading him back to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday for cash considerations.

Kittredge, 35, pitched in 23 games for Chicago in the regular season, posting a 3.38 ERA. He had five saves when the Cubs had to fill in for injured reliever Daniel Palencia.

Kittredge made another five appearances in the playoffs.

Chicago acquired him from Baltimore at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.

The Cubs will have to remake their bullpen this offseason. Key pieces Drew Pomeranz, Brad Keller and Caleb Thielbar are all free agents -- as are Taylor Rogers, Ryan Brasier and Michael Soroka.

The Kittredge trade was the second pitching move for the Cubs Tuesday. Jesse Rogers reported that the team and starter Shota Imanaga declined their contract options, setting up the lefty to hit free agency.