Catcher Salvador Perez has opted to bypass becoming a free agent, instead agreeing Tuesday to a two-year contract to remain with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.

The contract is worth $25 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Perez, 35, has spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Royals and was named team captain in 2023. A steady presence behind the plate who played in 155 games last season, Perez remains a powerful presence, hitting 30 home runs in 2025 -- his ninth consecutive full season with at least 20 homers.

A nine-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, Perez is the lone remaining link to the Royals' World Series title in 2015. He won the World Series MVP award that year and has continued his power output ever since, ranking 13th on the home run list among active players with 303.

Perez remaining in Kansas City comes as no surprise. A beloved figure locally for his performance and work in the community, he is regarded as a potential Hall of Famer and the second-best player in franchise history behind George Brett.

Over his career, Perez is hitting .264/.301/.457 with 1,016 RBIs, which ranks 15th all-time among primary catchers.

At the time Perez signed his four-year, $82 million contract extension in March 2021, it was the largest in Royals history, since surpassed by the 11-year deal signed by franchise shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals finished 82-80 this season after a surprise playoff run in 2024, their first postseason appearance since the World Series win.

Along with Perez and Witt, the Royals return Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and a pair of young sluggers, Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen. Kansas City's rotation depth is its hallmark, with ace Cole Ragans and All-Star Kris Bubic alongside Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, standout rookie Noah Cameron and a pair of young right-handers, Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek, acquired at the deadline for catcher Freddy Fermin.