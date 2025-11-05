Open Extended Reactions

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and and first base coach Antoan Richardson were added by the Atlanta Braves to new manager Walt Weiss' staff on Wednesday.

Hefner, 39, was fired by the New York Mets after six season seasons following the team's failure to reach the playoffs. He led their staff to six All-Star selections and the sixth-best ERA (4.02) in the league during that span. He previously worked in the Minnesota Twins organization for three years.

Richardson, 42, was first base coach, outfield coordinator and baserunning instructor for the Mets the past two seasons. He helped them lead the league in stolen base percentage (89.1%). He previously spent five years in the San Francisco Giants' system.