In a surprising twist, the San Diego Padres on Thursday hired Craig Stammen, a former relief pitcher who retired just three years ago, to a three-year deal as their new manager.

Stammen succeeds Mike Shildt, who announced after the season that he would retire. In the three weeks that followed, the Padres interviewed a slew of candidates and were reportedly down to Texas Rangers special assistant Nick Hundley, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla and future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols.

Stammen's name hadn't been mentioned until he was announced as the team's manager.

"Craig has been a strong presence in our organization for nearly a decade. He possesses deep organizational knowledge and brings natural leadership qualities to the manager's chair," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "As both a player and in his post-playing career, Craig has displayed an ability to elevate those around him. His strength of character, competitive nature and talent for bringing people together make him the ideal choice to lead the Padres."

Stammen played 13 years in the major leagues, mostly as a relief pitcher. The last six of those years, from 2017 to 2022, were spent with the Padres. He then joined the front office, serving under the title of special assistant to the major league staff and baseball operations.

Stammen will now serve as the sixth noninterim manager under Preller, who is heading into the final year of his contract, following Bud Black, Andy Green, Jayce Tingler, Bob Melvin and Shildt.

The Padres are still seeking the first World Series championship in franchise history and have made the playoffs three of the last four years. Last month, after winning 90 games and finishing second in the National League West, they were eliminated by the Chicago Cubs in the decisive Game 3 of the wild-card round.

The announcement comes in the wake of several unconventional manager hires that have taken place this offseason. College coach Tony Vitello was hired by the San Francisco Giants; 33-year-old Blake Butera landed with the Washington Nationals; and another rookie manager (Kurt Suzuki) got only a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Stammen is now the only former pitcher who is a current manager.