ATLANTA -- The Braves exercised their option on second baseman Ozzie Albies on Thursday while declining options on pitchers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley.

The Braves also made official that it was picking up its $18 million team option on left-hander Chris Sale.

Albies gets a $7 million salary in 2026 for what will be the last season in a deal worth $45 million over nine years. The 28-year-old hit a career-low .240 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs.

Johnson gets a $250,000 buyout rather than a $7 million salary, completing a two-year contract guaranteeing $14.25 million. The 34-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 65 relief appearances, striking out 59 in 59 innings.

Kinley receives a $750,000 buyout instead of a $5 million salary. A right-hander who turns 35 in January, Kinley was acquired from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline. He was 6-3 with a 3.96 ERA in 73 relief appearances, including 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA in 24 games for the Braves.

When he was still recovering from right flexor tendon surgery, Kinley and the Rockies agreed ahead of the 2023 season to a $6.25 million, three-year contract.