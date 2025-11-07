Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Former Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino was hired Friday as third base coach of the Atlanta Braves under new manager Walt Weiss.

Mansolino had been the Orioles' third base coach since 2021. He then replaced Brandon Hyde on May 17. Mansolino led the team to a 60-59 record after a 15-28 start under Hyde.

Weiss was promoted Monday to manager from bench coach.

J.P. Martinez will be bullpen coach after one season as San Francisco's pitching coach.

Craig Albernaz was hired last week to manage the Orioles. He had been the Guardians' associate manager.