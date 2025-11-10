Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Kameron Misner from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The 27-year-old Misner started 57 games and appeared in 71 for Tampa Bay last season, hitting .213 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 217 plate appearances. He was designated for assignment by the Rays last week.

Misner was raised in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in the southeast corner of the state. He played college baseball about 2 hours east of Kauffman Stadium at Missouri, where he became a first-round pick of the Marlins in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Misner was voted the MVP at Triple-A Durham after the 2024 season, when he hit .248 with 17 homers and 30 steals.