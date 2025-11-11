Nick Kurtz is the first rookie and 20th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz was the unanimous choice for the American League Rookie of the Year award, while Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin took home the honors in National League, Major League Baseball announced on Monday night.

Kurtz, 22, earned 30 first-place votes after hitting .290 with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs. His 1.002 OPS ranked third in all of baseball behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, though he fell short of qualifying for the batting title due to being called up in late April. Despite the later start, Kurtz ranked 25th (4.6) in fWAR, as well.

Kurtz's signature game came against the Houston Astros on July 25 when he hit four home runs, becoming just the 20th player all time to go deep four times in a single game. Later in the year, he authored a two-homer game, also against the Astros. All told, he finished first among rookies in home runs and RBIs, second in on-base percentage and third in hits.

"It's a great ending to the first year," Kurtz said in his interview with MLB Network after the award was announced. "I'm going to use this, and keep on grinding, and come out better next year."

Kurtz, the 14th unanimous winner in AL history, finished ahead of teammate Jacob Wilson, who earned 23 second-place votes, while Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony finished in third place.

"It's about getting comfortable and not just as a player, but being someone in the big leagues," Kurtz said of his rookie season, in totality. "It comes with a lot of different stuff, and you have to learn about yourself and the game."

Twelve other American Leaguers received votes, including Kansas City Royals pitcher Noah Cameron and Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Baldwin, 24, outlasted Chicago Cubs starter Cade Horton and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin for the honor. He received 21 first-place votes to nine for Horton. Baldwin hit .274 with 19 home runs, authoring a .341 on-base percentage with 80 RBIs. He appeared in 124 games for the Braves, ranking first in OPS among qualified rookie catchers. Horton had a 1.03 second-half ERA, but it wasn't enough to overtake Baldwin, who was on the Braves' roster the entire season.

Ten other National Leaguers received votes, including Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins, who finished in fourth, and Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile, who finished in fifth.

Under rules implemented in the current CBA, Kurtz receives a full year of service time for winning the award, although the A's will not receive an extra draft pick as he wasn't on the major league roster for at least 172 days. The Braves will earn a draft pick due to Baldwin's win.