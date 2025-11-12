Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- After making the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2018, the Chicago Cubs will focus on adding on to their pitching staff in 2026, hoping to get better both in their starting rotation and bullpen.

"If you look at our current depth chart, where are we most likely able to improve? It's going to be on the pitching side," general manager Carter Hawkins said from the GM meetings on Tuesday. "That's where the most opportunity is."

The Cubs ran out of pitching in the postseason last month, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, in part due to a late injury to rookie Cade Horton. He should be ready for spring training but there's still some uncertainty with the rest of the rotation as the team declined an option on lefty Shota Imanaga's contract before extending him a qualifying offer.

"It felt like a no-brainer for us," Hawkins said. "We like Shota a lot. We enjoy having him. We'll see how it all plays out over the next week."

Imanaga struggled down the stretch after injuring his hamstring earlier in the season, compiling a 6.51 ERA in September. The team asked him to put on weight last winter in order to increase his fastball velocity, league sources told ESPN, but that could have impacted him in a negative way. If he returns, the Cubs hope he can find his elite form from 2024 again.

Meanwhile, righty Jameson Taillon is under contract for one more season as is lefty Matthew Boyd while Javier Asaad is still in the mix as well. Left-hander Justin Steele's return from an elbow injury will be slow, opening the door for an addition or two. The team has interest in Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai, according to league sources.

"Its most likely going to be in the pitching space where we find things that make us better for the cost we're looking to paying at that time," Hawkins reiterated.

The Cubs position player base is all either under contract -- save free agent Kyle Tucker -- or just starting their careers. Centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, 23, had a breakout season while third baseman Matt Shaw, 24, also established himself in a big league uniform. Additionally, the Cubs debuted youngsters Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros, who performed well.

Combined with holdovers such as left fielder Ian Happ, shortstop Dansby Swanson, second baseman Nico Hoerner and first baseman Michael Busch, there isn't much room for newcomers.

Hawkins was asked about the status of talks between the team and Tucker's camp after his All-Star season. His answer was the same for breakout reliever Brad Keller, who also is a free agent.

"It's so early in the market," Hawkins said. "We'd love to figure out ways to put [them] in a Cubs uniform again but we'll see how it plays out. It's so early."