San Diego Padres chairman John Seidler on Thursday said his family is in the process of exploring "strategic options" for the franchise, including selling the team.

"The family has decided to begin a process of evaluating our future with the Padres, including a potential sale of the franchise," Seidler said in a statement. "We will undertake this process with integrity and professionalism in a way that honors Peter's legacy. and love for the Padres and lays the foundation for the franchise's long-term success."

John Seidler was approved by MLB in February as the franchise's chairman following the 2023 death of his younger brother, Peter Seidler.

Seidler said the team will continue to focus on the 2026 season "while putting every resource into winning a World Series championship."

Earlier this month, the Padres hired 41-year-old former relief pitcher Craig Stammen as their new manager.

The Padres are expected to seek starting pitching and at least one impact bat this offseason, but Stammen will inherit a core group of players who should make them instant contenders again, headlined by Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta and Mason Miller.

"We remain fully committed to this team, its fans, and the San Diego community," Seidler said.