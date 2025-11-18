Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Tatsuya Imai is entering Major League Baseball's posting system and will be available to teams to sign as a free agent from Wednesday through Jan. 2.

He joins power-hitting corner infielder Munetaka Murakami, whose 45-day window to sign expires Dec. 22.

A 27-year-old right-hander, Imai went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA this season with the Pacific League's Seibu Lions. He struck out 178 batters in 163⅔ innings.

Imai is 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu, with 907 strikeouts in 963⅔ innings. He is a three-time All-Star.

Imai pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter against Fukuoka on April 18. He struck out 17 against Yokohama on June 17, breaking Daisuke Matsuzaka's previous team record of 16 from 2004.

Under MLB's posting agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, the posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million.

There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.