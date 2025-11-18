Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Frankie Montas was designated for assignment Tuesday by the New York Mets, who owe the injured right-hander $17 million for the final season of a $34 million, two-year contract.

Montas, who turns 33 in March, had Tommy John surgery Sept. 9 and is expected to miss the 2026 season. Because of his contract and health, he is expected to pass through waivers and be released.

New York selected the contract of outfielder Nick Morabito from Double-A Binghamton, protecting the 22-year-old from next month's Rule 5 draft.

Montas signed with the Mets as a free agent in December and was 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA in seven starts and two relief outings, making his last appearance Aug. 15. He is 47-48 with a 4.20 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015), Oakland (2017-22), the New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati (2024), Milwaukee (2024) and the Mets.

Morabito hit .273 with 6 homers, 59 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 60 attempts this year for the Rumble Ponies and has 108 steals in the past two seasons.