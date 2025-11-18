Open Extended Reactions

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Detroit Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff and Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga accepted their qualifying offers on Tuesday, meaning they'll return to their respective teams in 2026 at salaries of $22.025 million.

The other nine players who were extended qualifying offers turned them down, which means that if they leave in free agency, those organizations will receive draft-pick compensation.

That list comprises Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez, Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Astros pitcher Framber Valdez, Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette, Padres pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King, Mets closer Edwin Diaz and Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen. All are still free to sign back with their old teams as well as with any other organization.

Coming into this winter, only 14 out of 144 players had accepted the qualifying offer since its inception in 2012. That total rose to 18 out of 157 after the four players accepted theirs Tuesday. Grisham, Torres, Woodruff and Imanaga probably would not have gotten more in annual value on the open market, choosing a higher salary for one season while understanding there is a potential labor battle brewing due to the expiration of the CBA after next season. It's unclear what the economics of the game will look like in 2027 or beyond.

Grisham hit .235 with a career high 34 home runs last season, his second with the Yankees. Those homers helped lead to a career-high .811 OPS and the subsequent qualifying offer from New York. By accepting it, he gets a $17 million raise.

Imanaga, 32, also will be getting a raise after earning $13.25 million last season. He went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 2025 but struggled in September and October.

Woodruff, 32, returned from a shoulder injury in 2025, appearing in 12 games before missing the postseason with a lat ailment.

Torres, 28, made $15 million last season, his first with the Tigers. He hit .256 with 16 home runs and drove in 74 runs.

The rest of the group is free to sign elsewhere but it will cost their new teams in draft compensation just as it will benefit their old teams in the same manner.