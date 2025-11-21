Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back catcher James McCann on a $2.75 million, one-year deal, according to The Associated Press.

Citing a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced, the AP said the sides agreed Thursday to the contract, which also includes the potential to earn up to $500,000 in bonuses.

McCann, 35, signed with the D-backs in June and provided solid production, batting .260 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He was also good with the team's young pitchers, including Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt.

McCann will likely be the backup to Gabriel Moreno, who hit .285 with nine homers and 40 RBIs last season. Moreno has missed sizable chunks of the past two seasons with injuries.

A 2019 All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, McCann will be playing his 13th season in the big leagues. He has a .242 career batting average and 97 homers.

The Athletic first reported the deal.

The Asssociated Press contributed to this report.