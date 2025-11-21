Open Extended Reactions

Former MLB All-Star Brady Anderson has agreed to join the Los Angeles Angels as their new hitting coach, the team confirmed on Friday.

Anderson, a long-time member of the Baltimore Orioles who last played in 2002 and followed it with a prominent front-office role, will be embarking on his first official coaching job. He will work alongside a more seasoned hitting coach in John Mabry, who has been hired as his assistant.

Anderson, 61, and Mabry, 55, are the latest additions to the staff of rookie manager Kurt Suzuki, who was given only a one-year contract this offseason. The Angels have also hired John Gibbons as bench coach, Mike Maddux as pitching coach, Adam Eaton as first-base coach, Keith Johnson as third-base coach, Max Stassi as catching coach and Andy Schatzley as infield coach.

Anderson was an outfielder with the Orioles from 1988 to 2001, with his best season coming in 1996 when he hit .297 on the year with 110 RBIs and 50 home runs, a season record for the franchise at the time, and a number he would not approach again over his final five seasons with the O's.

A little more than 10 years after retirement, he joined the Orioles' front office, acting as one of its top decision-makers while holding the title of vice president of baseball operations from 2013 to 2018.

But Anderson saw his role reduced after Mike Elias was hired as general manager in November of 2018 and left the organization at the tail end of the following season. Anderson has not been affiliated with a major league team since.

Mabry spent 14 years in the big leagues, from 1994 to 2007, and has served on the major league coaching staff for four other organizations, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins and, most recently, Orioles, with whom he served as a senior advisor this past season.