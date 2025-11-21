Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim headline the list of 66 MLB arbitration eligible players who were not tendered contracts by their respective teams on Friday.

Those players immediately become free agents, available to sign with any organization including the ones who just non-tendered them.

Garcia, 32, and Heim, 30, were both instrumental in the Rangers World Series victory in 2023 but the last couple of seasons haven't been as productive for them.

Garcia won ALCS MVP in 2023, compiling 1.108 OPS in the postseason that October but he followed that up with back-to-back years with an OPS under .700.

In 2025, he hit just .227 with 19 home runs while making over $9 million in salary. Heim hit .213 last season with 11 home runs and a .602 OPS while earning $4.57 million. Both players were due raises through the arbitration system but the cost-cutting Rangers declined to offer them contracts.

Among those also non-tendered on Friday were: Atlanta Braves pitcher Alek Manoah, Boston Red Sox infielder Nathaniel Lowe, Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges, Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman, Detroit Tigers reliever Jason Foley and infielder Andy Ibanez, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips, New York Yankees pitchers Mark Leiter Jr, Scott Effross and Ian Hamilton, Seattle Mariners pitcher Gregory Santos, San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christopher Morel.

All other players who are arbitration eligible were tendered contracts which means they are tied to their teams for the 2026 season. Their salaries will be determined through negotiation between the team and player, or if need be, by an arbitrator later in the offseason.