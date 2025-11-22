Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Joey Wiemer from the Miami Marlins on Friday for cash.

Wiemer, 26, will join his fourth team after playing parts of three major league seasons for Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Miami. He played in 132 games in his first big league season for the Brewers in 2023 and had three home runs and 12 RBI in 27 games this year for the Marlins.

San Francisco, which missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year and hired new manager Tony Vitello from the University of Tennessee, designated catcher Andrew Knizner for assignment.