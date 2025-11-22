Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Phil Maton, sources told ESPN on Friday, confirming multiple reports.

Maton, 32, pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers in 2025, compiling a 2.79 ERA in 63 games. The Illinois native has a career 3.98 ERA in nine MLB seasons while playing for seven different teams after breaking into the big leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2017.

Maton features a cutter and curveball, both of which he throws equally to go along with a sweeper and sinker. He compiled 81 strikeouts in 61⅓ innings last season.

The Cubs need to rebuild a bullpen that featured several players who became free agents, including left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar and right-hander Brad Keller.

Maton fills a late-inning need as a setup man more than a closer, as he has just 10 career saves.

The contract includes a club option for 2028.