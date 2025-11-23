Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers have agreed to a trade that would send second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Nimmo agreed to waive his no-trade clause, sources said, allowing the deal to be consummated, pending MLB approval. His tenure with the Mets started when they chose him with the 13th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Semien, a three-time All-Star, joined the Rangers in 2022 and won a World Series with them the next season.

Texas entered the offseason looking for areas to save money, with its payroll being cut and four players -- Semien, shortstop Corey Seager, and right-handers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi -- set to make in excess of $25 million next year. While the Rangers will actually take on more long-term money in Nimmo, who is owed $101.25 million over the next five seasons, the per-year sum is lower, with Semien set to make $72 million for the next three seasons.

The trade is the first move in what's expected to be a busy winter for both teams -- particularly the Mets. As a result of the team's slow collapse over the season's final 3½ months, New York missed the postseason and eventually underwent significant turnover in its coaching staff. The acquisition of Semien -- who won a Gold Glove this year -- aligns with president of baseball operations David Stearns' primary goal this winter of improving run prevention.