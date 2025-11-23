Open Extended Reactions

A quartet of Los Angeles Dodgers items sold at California-based SCP Auctions for just under $900,000 over the weekend, including the 2025 World Series Game 7 tying and winning home run balls caught by father-and-son duo John and Matthew Bains.

Miguel Rojas ' Game 7-tying home run ball sold for $156,000, and Will Smith's Game 7-winning home run ball sold for $168,000; both prices included buyer's premium. Shohei Ohtani 's 2025 National League Championship Series Game 4 home run -- which left Dodger Stadium -- sold for $270,000, also including premium.

In the same auction, a bat Ohtani used during his 2024 50/50 MVP season, photo-matched to five home runs in a 12-game stretch from late August to early September by PSA Photo Match, sold for $300,000 including premium.

After years of being undervalued in the collectibles space, Ohtani is finally having his day. Ohtani's first $1 million card sale came in March when a collector paid $1.067 million for a one-of-one numbered, on-card autographed card featuring the MLB logo from Ohtani's pants worn while hitting his 49th, 50th and 51st home runs of the 2024 season. A collector paid $542,900 for another one-of-one numbered and signed Ohtani card earlier this month.

The ownership of Ohtani's 50/50 home run ball that Taiwanese investment company UC Capital made the most expensive baseball of all time at $4.39 million last October is still being litigated -- including a name correction for one of the original claimants -- in the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida court, with a hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.