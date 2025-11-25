Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will play for Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he announced on social media Monday night.

Japan will be looking to repeat after winning gold in the 2023 Classic. Ohtani was named the tournament's MVP and memorably struck out former teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the deciding game against Team USA.

Ohtani, who returned to the mound this past season after not pitching for nearly two years following a second repair of his ulnar collateral ligament. He did not say in his post Monday whether he would be pitching for Japan.

The WBC begins March 5, with Japan in Pool C, along with Australia, South Korea, Czechia and Chinese Taipei. Team USA will be in Pool B.

Team USA has already received commitments from stars Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Paul Skenes, among others.

Ohtani is coming off a second straight World Series title with the Dodgers and was awarded his fourth MVP award earlier this month.