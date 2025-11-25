Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring veteran right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

In return, St. Louis receives left-handed prospect Brandon Clarke and right-hander Richard Fitts, sources told ESPN. Boston also will receive $20 million to help cover Gray's salary.

Gray, 36, said he would waive his no-trade clause to leave the Cardinals. The three-time All-Star went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA last season while not missing a start for St. Louis. He will receive $35 million in 2026, and there is a $30M mutual option -- with a $5 million buyout -- for 2027.

He has pitched in the big leagues for 13 years, making the All-Star team as recently as 2023. Gray has a career 125-102 record with a 3.58 ERA in 330 starts.

The 6-foot-4 Clarke, 22, features a fastball that can touch 100 mph and is coupled with a nasty slider. He threw 38 innings in Class A this season, striking out 60 but walking 27 for a 4.03 ERA.

Fitts, who turns 26 next month, was 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 10 starts for the Red Sox in his rookie season. He struck out 40 while giving up 11 home runs in 45 innings.