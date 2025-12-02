Open Extended Reactions

Free-agent relief pitcher Devin Williams and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year contract that guarantees more than $50 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday night, confirming a report.

Williams, 31, hit free agency after a rough debut season for the New York Yankees. Acquired last December from the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Nestor Cortes and National League Rookie of the Year finalist Caleb Durbin, Williams struggled to a career-worst 4.79 ERA over 67 appearances for the Yankees.

He saved 18 games in 22 chances for the Yankees but, after entering the season as the designated closer, he shared the role for most of the season after getting off to a rough start. Williams recorded four scoreless outings during the Yankees' postseason run, but David Bednar earned both of New York's playoff saves.

Before joining the Yankees, Williams established himself as a premier back-of-the-bullpen pitcher during his six seasons with Milwaukee, first as a set-up reliever for star closer Josh Hader and then as Hader's replacement in the role.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.