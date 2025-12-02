Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Alek Manoah and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $1.95 million contract, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Manoah, 27, was non-tendered by the Atlanta Braves last month and lands with the Angels on a fully guaranteed big league deal.

A former Cy Young contender with the Toronto Blue Jays, Monoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 2022. He was demoted to rookie league the following season after going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA to start 2023.

Manoah went 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven starts after rejoining the Jays' big league roster in July, and then didn't pitch again at any level after being optioned to Triple-A in August of that year.

In 2024, Manoah went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA over five starts spanning 24⅓ innings before season-ending surgery on his elbow. After rehabbing this past since with Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays cut Manoah shortly before the playoffs.

Manoah went 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts for the Bisons; six of the 27 hits he allowed were home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.