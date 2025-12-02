Open Extended Reactions

Former Korea Baseball Organization pitcher Ryan Weiss is in agreement with the Houston Astros on a one-year contract that guarantees him $2.6 million, sources told ESPN.

The deal, which is pending a physical, includes an option for 2027, allowing him to potentially exceed $10 million over the two years.

Weiss, 28, was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, eventually pitching in the Independent League in 2023 and 2024 before signing with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO. The right-hander was 16-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 30 starts last season, leading to at least a half dozen MLB teams having interest in him this winter, according to sources familiar with his situation.

Weiss will be given a chance to make the Astros' rotation, which is in flux as ace Framber Valdez is a free agent and might not return. Weiss uses a fastball, curve and changeup combination that he honed in Korea over the past couple of years. He added a kick change late in the year, which MLB teams liked as well.

The Eagles wanted him back for next season, but there was enough interest by the Astros for Weiss to forgo a return to the KBO.

Weiss will make his MLB debut when he takes the mound next year.