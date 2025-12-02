Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Cody Ponce and the Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a three-year, $30 million contract, pending a physical, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Ponce, 31, is a former 2015 second round pick who played briefly for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and 2021 before signing overseas. He most recently won MVP of the Korea Baseball Organization after going 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA for the Hanwha Eagles. He struck out 252 in 180⅔ innings.

Ponce is the latest addition to the reigning American League champions' pitching staff -- the Blue Jays signed right-hander Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal last month.