The Colorado Rockies are bringing in Josh Byrnes from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to become their general manager, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday,

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

Byrnes will team again with Paul DePodesta, who was hired Nov. 7 as the Rockies' president of baseball operations. The two joined forces in Cleveland in the 1990s, before DePodesta went to Oakland and Byrnes joined the Rockies to work with then-GM Dan O'Dowd.

Byrnes will try to turn around a franchise that's coming off a third straight 100-loss season. He's fresh off winning a World Series with the Dodgers for a second straight season. He also was with the Dodgers when they won in 2020.

The 55-year-old Byrnes knows the NL West well, having also been in the front offices with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. He broke into the business as an advanced scout in Cleveland. Byrnes was with Boston as an assistant GM when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004.