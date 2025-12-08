Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jeff Kent, who holds the record for home runs by a second baseman, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Kent, 57, was named on 14 of 16 ballots by the contemporary baseball era committee, two more than he needed for induction.

Just as noteworthy as Kent's selection were the names of those who didn't garner enough support, which included all-time home run leader Barry Bonds, 354-game winner Roger Clemens, two MVPs from the 1980s, Don Mattingly and Dale Murphy, and Gary Sheffield, who slugged 509 career homers.

Bonds, Clemens, Sheffield and Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela were named on fewer than five ballots. According to a new protocol introduced by the Hall of Fame that went into effect with this ballot, players drawing five or fewer votes won't be eligible the next time their era is considered. They can be nominated again in a subsequent cycle, but if they fall short of five votes again, they will not be eligible for future consideration.

The candidacies of Bonds and Clemens have long been among the most hotly debated among Hall of Fame aficionados because of their association with PEDs. With Sunday's results, they moved one step closer to what will ostensibly be permanent exclusion from the sport's highest honor.

If Bonds, Clemens, Sheffield and Valenzuela are nominated when their era comes around in 2031 and fall short of five votes again, it will be their last shot at enshrinement under the current guidelines.

Kent, whose best seasons were with the San Francisco Giants as Bonds' teammate, continued his longstanding neutral stance on Bonds' candidacy, declining to offer an opinion on whether or not he believes Bonds should get in.

"Barry was a good teammate of mine," Kent said. "He was a guy that I motivated and pushed. We knocked heads a little bit. He was a guy that motivated me at times, in frustration, in love, at times both.

"Barry was one of the best players I ever saw play the game, amazing. For me, I've always said that. I've always avoided the specific answer you're looking for, because I don't have one. I don't. I'm not a voter."

Kent played 17 seasons in the majors for six different franchises and grew emotional at times as he recollected the different stops in a now-Hall of Fame career that ended in 2008. He remained on the BBWAA ballot for all 10 years of his eligibility after retiring, but topped out at 46.5% in 2023, his last year.

"The time had gone by, and you just leave it alone, and I left it alone," Kent said. "I loved the game, and everything I gave to the game I left there on the field. This moment today, over the last few days, I was absolutely unprepared. Emotionally unstable."

A five-time All-Star, Kent was named NL MVP in 2000 as a member of the Giants, who he set a career high with a .334 average while posting 33 homers and 125 RBIs. Kent hit 377 career homers, 351 as a second baseman, a record for the position.

Kent is the 62nd player elected to the Hall who played for the Giants. He also played for Toronto, the New York Mets, Cleveland, Houston and the Dodgers. Now, he'll play symbolically for baseball's most exclusive team -- those with plaques hanging in Cooperstown, New York.

"I have not walked through the halls of the Hall of Fame," Kent said. "And that's going to be overwhelming once I get in there."

Carlos Delgado was named on nine ballots, the second-highest total among the eight under consideration. Mattingly and Murphy received six votes apiece. All three are eligible to be nominated again when the contemporary era is next considered in 2028.

Next up on the Hall calendar is voting by the BBWAA on this year's primary Hall of Fame ballot. Those results will be announced on Jan. 20.

Anyone selected through that process will join Kent in being inducted on July 26, 2026, on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.