ORLANDO -- While the Chicago Cubs may not be in the market for a top-of-the line hitter right now, they're likely to add more to their pitching staff after already signing reliever Phil Maton last month. Speaking at the winter meetings in Florida on Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was asked if the team could still sign another high leverage arm.

"We'll be in that market," Hoyer responded. "Whether we end up signing someone or not I don't know. I think we can be in that market. We're definitely going to sign more relievers this offseason."

The Cubs need to rebuild their bullpen as trusted 2025 relievers Caleb Thielbar, Drew Pomeranz and Brad Keller are all free agents. Maton helps towards that goal, but they need more.

Former Padres closer Robert Suarez and former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks would be top of the market possibilities but just as likely are potentially more reasonably priced free agent arms like Steven Matz, Ryne Stanek and Hoby Milner. A reunion with Thielbar and/or Pomeranz also isn't out of the question though Keller could price himself out of the Cubs plans, according to league sources.

Under Hoyer, the Cubs haven't signed many relievers to multiyear deals though Maton inked a two-year contract.

"Every team has to make its own decisions on how they allocate resources," Hoyer said. "Other teams may choose to put really big blocks in the bullpen. That's up to them. I'd rather use those big chunks of money to go get a starting pitching or a position player."

Some of that money Hoyer is referencing is indeed likely to go to a starter. Even with the return of lefty Shota Imanaga, who accepted the Cubs qualifying offer this offseason, the Cubs want to add more to their rotation. Like with their pen, that could be a top of the market player like Japanese import Tatsuya Imai or perhaps a more affordable option in the form of righty free agent Michael King. King's market is still developing though he currently has six suitors interested in him, according to sources familiar with his situation. The Cubs are one of them.

"We're definitely looking for another starter, but could we add multiple guys that can make starts?" Hoyer said. "Yeah."

In other words, the Cubs could sign or trade for a regular starter or add-on in the form of hybrid guys like they did a season ago when they brought in Colin Rea. He proved to be very productive in helping the Cubs to the postseason.

Also helping the team to the playoffs last year was third baseman Matt Shaw who was one of the better hitters in the lineup during the second half of the year. Unprompted -- when Shaw's name came up on Monday -- Hoyer shot down any rumors about replacing him.

"I've been surprised by the number of media reports that link us to different guys," Hoyer said. "There is zero lack of confidence in Matt. I would say the opposite."

Shaw's .839 second-half OPS was second best among regular players and though the Cubs may not be looking to replace him, there's still a concern with their offense as right fielder Kyle Tucker isn't likely to re-sign with the club. It means the team could rely more on young hitters like Shaw and prospects Moises Ballesteros and Owen Caissie.

"With that, there is some uncertainty," Hoyer acknowledged. "There is some volatility to some of our performance that I think about."