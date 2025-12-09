Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Right-hander Drew Anderson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $7 million, one-year contract, general manager Scott Harris said Monday.

The deal includes a $10 million team option for 2027.

Anderson, 31, spent spring training with the Tigers in 2024 on a minor league contract and struck out 14 over eight innings while allowing seven runs and nine hits. He had a 3.86 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Toledo, then asked to be released and signed with SSD Landers in South Korea.

He went 23-10 with a 2.91 ERA over parts of two seasons in South Korea, striking out 403 and walking 104 in 287 1/3 innings.

Anderson last pitched in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2021 and then spent two seasons with Hiroshima in Japan's Central League.

He is 1-3 with a 6.50 ERA in two starts and 17 relief appearances over five big league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-19), Chicago White Sox (2020) and Rangers.