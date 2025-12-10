Open Extended Reactions

Closer Kyle Finnegan and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $19 million contract, pending a physical, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday night, confirming a report.

Finnegan was excellent after joining the Tigers at the trade deadline and returns, on a multiyear deal, to a club seeking a third consecutive playoff appearance.

In the end, Finnegan finished the season with 24 saves and a 3.47 ERA with 55 strikeouts. He joined the Tigers after a deal with the Washington Nationals. In his last full season with the Nationals, Finnegan, 34, finished with 38 saves a year after posting 28.

Last season featured a stint on the injured list for Finnegan, as the Tigers battled for postseason contention in September. He sustained a mild right adductor strain while warming up before an appearance against the New York Mets.

The Tigers finished 87-75 last season, and defeated the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the ALDS, where they lost the Seattle Mariners.

News of Finnegan's deal was first reported by Fansided.