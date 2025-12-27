Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Free agent reliever Hunter Harvey is in agreement with the Cubs on a 1-year contract, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Harvey, 31, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career including in 2025 when he appeared in just 12 games for the Kansas City Royals. He had a teres major strain in April followed by an adductor strain in August, limiting his action on the field. He struck out 11 in 10.2 innings pitched last year.

If healthy, the flamethrower provides fastball velocity for a Cubs pen which doesn't feature a lot of it. He has 201 strikeouts in 185 career innings which has spanned seven seasons with three teams. He was originally drafted by the Orioles in the first round in 2013, playing for Baltimore, Washington and Kansas City before signing with the Cubs.

Chicago has rebuilt its bullpen this offseason after losing several players to free agency, signing Phil Maton, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb and now Harvey.

