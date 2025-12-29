Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles announced Sunday it had signed right-hander Zach Eflin to a one-year contract to keep him with the team as Baltimore continues investing in its roster after a disappointing 2025 season.

Elfin's deal is worth $10 million, a source confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, and includes a mutual option for the 2027 season and a $500,000 bonus if he is traded.

Eflin, 31, was part of an injury-riddled Orioles rotation in 2025, landing on the injured list himself three different times with lat and back ailments. He ended up with a 5.93 ERA across 14 starts despite a low 4.2% walk rate thanks to a dip in his strikeout rate and a spike in his home run rate -- a far cry from the 2.60 ERA he posted in nine starts for Baltimore upon being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline in 2024.

The Orioles' opening day starter last season, Eflin figures to slide into the back end of Baltimore's rotation in 2026 with a healthy Trevor Rogers coming off a breakout campaign, Kyle Bradish healthy, and Shane Baz recently acquired from the Rays for a haul of prospects earlier this month.

Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells are among the other internal options for the Orioles, who could still add to the depth chart before the end of the winter.

Improving the rotation, which ranked 24th in the majors in ERA last season, was one of Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias' three priorities this winter after his club followed consecutive postseason appearances with a 75-win, last-place finish in a loaded American League East.

He also aggressively addressed the other two this winter -- adding a closer and right-handed power -- by signing right-hander Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million deal; trading right-hander Grayson Rodriguez for impending free agent outfielder Taylor Ward; and signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract.

