The Los Angeles Angels have agreed on a one-year deal with veteran reliever Kirby Yates, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Yates, 38, struggled with the crosstown Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, posting a 5.23 ERA in 50 appearances and not being included on any of the team's postseason rosters in its march to the World Series.

On the Angels, Yates will be reunited with highly regarded pitching coach Mike Maddux, with whom he enjoyed a dominant season with the Texas Rangers in 2024. Yates' deal, which is pending a physical, is the third one-year contract the Angels have given to a veteran reliever this offseason, after Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz.

In 11 years with seven teams in the big leagues, Yates put up a 3.36 ERA with 623 strikeouts and 181 walks in 452 2/3 innings spread out over 472 appearances.

Yates' best season came with the San Diego Padres in 2019, when he led the majors with 41 saves. But he rejuvenated his career in Texas in 2024, posting a 1.17 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP while striking out 12.4 batters per nine innings and making his second All-Star team.

