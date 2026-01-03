Former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra faces charges after Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper found drugs and paraphernalia in Dykstra's possession during a traffic stop on New Year's Day.

Dykstra, 62, was a passenger when the vehicle was pulled over by a trooper with the Blooming Grove patrol unit in Pike County, about 25 miles east of Scranton, where Dykstra lives.

Police said in a statement that charges will be filed but did not specify what they might be or what drugs were allegedly involved.

Messages seeking comment were left at a phone number linked to Dykstra. His lawyer, Matt Blit, said a statement on the matter would be released later Friday.

Dykstra's gritty style of play over a long career with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies earned him the nickname "Nails." He spent years as a businessman before running into a series of legal woes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.