KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals manager Matt Quatraro has agreed to a three-year contract extension though 2029.

His deal includes a team option for 2030, the Royals said Sunday.

Quatraro replaced Mike Matheny after the 2022 season and has led the Royals to a 224-262 record in three years.

Kansas City improved from 56-106 during Quatraro's first season to 86-76 in 2024, and the Royals then went 82-80 last year for their first consecutive winning seasons since 2013-15.

Quatraro finished second to Cleveland's Stephen Vogt in 2024 AL Manager of the Year voting.